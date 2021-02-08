Via DailyWire:

During Monday’s White House press conference, Fox News’s Peter Doocy asked the White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki, where are the Biden administration’s so-called “green jobs” for unemployed union and construction workers.

On his first day in office, President Joe Biden signed an executive order that revoked a key permit for the Keystone XL Pipeline, which was designed to more efficiently move oil from Canada to the United States. The Biden administration’s proposed green jobs plan has promised to create more than 10 million “well-paying jobs in the United States,” though no immediate legislation or executive order has been proposed to create such jobs.

