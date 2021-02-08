Via Daily Mail:

Moments before Super Bowl LV kicked off Sunday night, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden made a pre-recorded appearance to honor the more than 463,000 people who have died from COVID-19 by asking for a moment of silence – instead they were booed by some of the crowd.

‘Before kickoff we wanted to thank all the frontline healthcare heroes both at the game and watching across the country. You put yourself at risk to keep the rest of us safe. You and your families carried us through this year with courage, compassion and kindness. We couldn’t have made it without you. With all our hearts thank you.

The president said: ‘Now as we thank you and all of our essential workers, let’s remember we all can do our part to save lives. Wear masks, stay socially-distanced, get tested, get vaccinated when it’s your turn, and most of all let’s remember all those who we’ve lost.

Keep reading…