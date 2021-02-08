LOL, these people are hysterical.

Via CNN:

While a recent dip in Covid-19 infections may seem encouraging, experts warn now is not the time for Americans to let their guard down.

That’s largely because of new variants circulating in the US, putting the country once again in the “eye of the hurricane,” according to one expert.

“I’ve been on Zoom calls for the last two weeks about how we’re going to manage this,” Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, told CNN Sunday. “The big wall is about to hit us again and these are the new variants.”

