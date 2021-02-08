NPR:

Two days after removing a terrorist designation for the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, the Biden administration criticized the militant group for its continued attacks in Saudi Araba and in Yemen.

A statement from the U.S. State Department Sunday called on the Houthis to “immediately cease attacks impacting civilian areas inside Saudi Arabia and to halt any new military offensives inside Yemen.” State Department spokesman Ned Price said the U.S. remains “deeply troubled” by the group’s actions, and that President Biden has endorsed a negotiated settlement to the war in Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

