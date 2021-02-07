hope so.

Via DailyWire:

Former Clinton campaign adviser Dick Morris predicted that Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is going to lose in the 2022 Republican primary because of her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump, and that GOP leadership in the House is out of touch with their base for allowing her to remain in a position of leadership.

“She has snowball’s chance in hell of getting reelected,” Morris told Newsmax TV last week. “Her favorability is down to 13% and she loses the projected primary by 3-1 or 4-1. Wyoming went 70% for Trump. And Liz Cheney is a gone goose.”

