Lie.

KENDI: “Precisely because, I think what the American people are trying to figure out is why is it that black people are dying at twice the rates that white people are from Covid-19? Why is it that black people are disproportionately incarcerated and impoverished? There’s only two answers to that question. Either there’s something wrong with black people or there’s something wrong with our history of policies and practices. And those who are behind those policies and practices, they’re not going to want everyday Americans to know that history. They are instead going to want Americans to continue to think that there’s something wrong with black people, and there’s nothing more divisive in our politic for us to think that there’s something wrong with another group of Americans. But that’s what we’ve been taught. And we’re trying to teach a different history.”