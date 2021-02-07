A life well lived.

Via WSJ:

George Shultz, a pillar of the Republican foreign-policy establishment whose diplomacy helped seal the end of the Cold War, has died, according to a family statement. He was 100 years old.

Mr. Shultz held four different cabinet posts in the Nixon and Reagan administrations and served for six years as President Reagan’s secretary of state, one of the longest such tenures since World War II. He remained an active voice on national security, economic and environmental issues after leaving government, sometimes taking positions challenging the Trump administration.

