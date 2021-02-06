She’s so stupid.

Via DailyWire:

Wyoming Republican officials voted to censure Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY), the state’s representative-at-large, for her decision to impeach former President Donald Trump for incitement of insurrection back in January, when he was still in office.

According to the Associated Press, an overwhelming majority of the Wyoming Republican Party’s Central Committee voted in favor of a censure resolution, which accused Cheney of voting for impeachment without a “formal hearing or due process” for Trump. The Casper Star-Tribune reports that the censure vote happened after only 11 minutes of discussion among the committee members.

Keep reading…