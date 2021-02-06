Via FreeBeacon:

Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D., Minn.) campaign payments to her husband’s firm accounted for nearly 80 percent of its cash haul during the 2020 elections, federal filings show.

The E Street Group, a D.C. consulting firm owned by Tim Mynett, Omar’s husband, and his partner Will Hailer, received $3.7 million from political committees this past cycle. Omar’s campaign was by far its biggest moneymaker, doling out 146 checks for $2.9 million, or 78 percent of the firm’s payments.

Its second biggest cash source was Omar mentor Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D., Wash.), whose campaign provided $194,000. The two combined for 85 percent of the firm’s payments.

Keep reading…