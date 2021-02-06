Guy with a cokehead son that’s leveraged to the ears by China and Russia – not a security problem.

Via Deadline:

President Joe Biden says that Donald Trump should not receive intelligence briefings even though they typically have been given to previous former presidents.

In his first sit-down interview with a network since becoming president, Biden told CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell that he doesn’t think Trump should receive the briefings his “erratic behavior unrelated to the insurrection,” referring to the Jan. 6 siege on the Capitol.

“You’ve called him an existential threat. You’ve called him dangerous. You’ve called him reckless,” O”Donnell said at one point in the interview.

“Yeah, I have. And I believe it,” Biden said.

