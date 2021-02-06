No seriously. We live in a world where this is real.

Via GQ Magazine:

It was no real surprise that Joe Biden, the 46th president of the United States, decided to wear an outfit designed entirely by Ralph Lauren for his inauguration on 20 January.

Not only was it an expensively stitched demonstration of both his dependability and stability (no sellotaped ties to see here), but it also acted as a super 120s cipher for his unimpeachable patriotism. What could possibly be truer or bluer, after all, than a navy two-piece designed by the undisputed master of all-American elegance?

The truth is, however, that there’s more to Joe Biden’s personal approach to dressing than simply sticking on a suit that has been designed by one of his equally venerable countrymen. Indeed, over the years, Biden has developed a flair for sporting pretty much every genre in the broad canon of American style.

