Via The Hill:

Former Vice President Mike Pence is going to be starting a podcast, writing a monthly op-ed and speaking at conferences and colleges in his new capacity as the Ronald Reagan Presidential Scholar at the conservative Young America’s Foundation.

Pence plans to “share the good news of conservatism through one of today’s most popular mediums” with the podcast, a Friday announcement from the group says.

He will also speak at student conferences and campus lectures hosted by the Young America’s Foundation.

