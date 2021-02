President Joe Biden wants to get more money to certain American families by expanding the child tax credit for one year.

For those who are eligible, that would mean extra cash could come their way via a refund check.

Now Democrats are planning to propose a bill next week to enact a long-term change to give those families a boost. That could come through monthly checks of up to $300 per month per child instead of one lump sum at the end of the year.

