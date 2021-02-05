Via NBC:

The FBI has arrested a Pennsylvania woman accused of using a bullhorn to direct rioters during last month’s Capitol siege, federal prosecutors said.

Rachel Powell turned herself in to the agency Thursday night before she was taken to the Butler County Prison about 1 a.m. Friday, NBC affiliate WPXI reported.

Hours earlier, the FBI secured a search warrant to raid her home in Sandy Lake, about 65 miles north of Pittsburgh, the station reported. Agents searched her house to no avail before she surrendered later in the day.

Keep reading…