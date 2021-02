LMAO and they cheer this clown for saying this.

In the Oval with Democrats, President Biden comments on the grim jobs report, saying at this rate it would take "10 years before we get to full employment. That's not hyperbole. That's a fact."

"We can't do too much here. We can do too little. We can do too little and sputter."

— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 5, 2021