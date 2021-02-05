LOL they told people to vote Democrat in Georgia to give themselves free money. Now the money isn’t coming. So they have to figure out how to soften that blow.

Via CNN:

Congress is negotiating a fresh stimulus package that would include a third round of stimulus checks, but while there’s broad agreement on the need for more direct payments, it will take weeks before any go out.

The upcoming second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump will push back any congressional action, and lawmakers are scheduled to be on recess over President’s Day — meaning there may not be progress on a deal until later in the month.

