Via DailyWire:

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, hasn’t received enough criticism for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

His March 25 mandate that nursing homes accept COVID-positive patients on short notice whether they were equipped to isolate and care for them or not is arguably one of the most disastrous policies anyone in the U.S. enacted during the pandemic. To avoid necessary scrutiny over the mandate, the Cuomo administration undercounted the deaths by including thousands of nursing home patient deaths with hospital deaths, since the patients were transferred to hospitals prior to their death.

Now the real numbers have been released (as much as you can trust the Cuomo administration after it lied about the number of nursing home deaths), and they reveal that nearly 13,000 people died in New York nursing homes due to COVID-19. The Empire Center, a non-partisan think tank, reported that number accounts for 14% of New York’s “pre-pandemic nursing home population.”

