That’s just Beijing Biden. Ignore him.

Via ABC:

The United States Air Force is investigating an incident of an intruder at Joint Base Andrews, a military facility in Maryland’s Prince George’s County that houses Air Force One, the aircraft that carries the president.

“An unauthorized individual gained access to Joint Base Andrews. The incident is under investigation,” a Joint Base Andrews spokesperson told ABC News in a statement late Thursday. “The Air Force Office of Special Investigations (OSI) is lead on this investigation. Any requests for information related to the incident can be referred to OSI.”

