Bye losers.

Via PR News Wire:

There are an estimated 9 million U.S. Americans living overseas. Every three months the U.S. Government publishes the names of all Americans under the IRS rules (section 6039g), who give up their citizenship. 2020 saw 6,705 Americans renounce their citizenship, 260% more than 2019 when 2,577 Americans renounced.

This number possibly would have been higher if U.S. Embassies worldwide had not been closed for large parts of the year due to COVID-19 regulations. If this trend continues 2021 renunciation numbers will be record-breaking.

