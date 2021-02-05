Via Bloomberg:

The U.S., China and other members of the United Nations Security Council called Thursday for the “immediate release” of all those detained in Myanmar while emphasizing the need for the “continued support of the democratic transition” in the Southeast Asian nation.

In a rare show of unity, the 15-member body on Thursday called for “the continued support of the democratic transition in Myanmar.” In a statement, the panel “stressed the need to uphold democratic institutions and processes, refrain from violence and fully respect human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law.”

