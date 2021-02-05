Take your money out of Bank of America if you haven’t already.

Via DailyWire:

Fox News host Tucker Carlson reported exclusively on Thursday night that Bank of America is allegedly turning over private information about its customers to federal law enforcement officials — without the knowledge or consent of its customers — in an apparent effort to identify those who participated in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol Building.

Carlson led off the segment by talking about how the Biden administration and law enforcement has stated that they want to go after domestic “extremists,” but have not laid out a clear definition of what qualifies as an “extremist.”

“What exactly are they doing?” Carlson asked. “How are they hunting these extremists they keep telling us about, but will not describe?”

