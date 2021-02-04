If you eliminate the right-wing people in the military all you’ll have are a couple of trannys and like 3 dozen snowflakes.

The Pentagon on Wednesday said it was still uncertain how to grapple with the problem of extremism in its ranks and announced a military-wide pause to allow troops and commanders a chance to focus on the issue.

Lloyd Austin, the first Black secretary of defense who recently took over at the Pentagon, ordered each branch of the military to stand-down at some point over the next 60 days to discuss the threat posed by white supremacy and similar extremism, said Pentagon press secretary John Kirby.

The Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, when a pro-Trump mob stormed the building and attacked police, was “a wake-up call” for the Department of Defense, Kirby said. Current and former members of the military took part in the siege, and the Pentagon is under scrutiny over how it vets recruits and tracks extremism within the ranks.

