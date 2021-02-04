Via DailyWire:

Former President Donald Trump resigned from the Screen Actor’s Guild (SAG-AFTRA) on Thursday after the actor’s union threatened to take disciplinary measures against him for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

“I write to you today regarding the so-called Disciplinary Committee hearing aimed at revoking my union membership. Who cares!” Trump’s scathing letter to SAG-AFTRA began, as first reported by Fox News.

Trump went on praise his own cameo work in several iconic films and television shows, and also accused the union leadership of using him to distract from their own “dismal record.”

