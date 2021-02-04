Yes, but only if there’s a God..

Via NY Times:

Good morning.

The sun was shining on the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum on Wednesday morning, as a parade of local elected leaders offered support and praised Gov. Gavin Newsom for his handling of the pandemic.

Oakland’s mayor, Libby Schaaf, said she frequently heard from her counterparts in other cities “how lucky we are in California” to have Mr. Newsom, who has “hustled” to speed up vaccinations.

Nancy Skinner, the state senator who represents the area, said that “we can thank the governor,” for the recent significant decline in coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations. She was unequivocal that the stay-at-home orders, which Mr. Newsom abruptly lifted last week, were the reason the state’s terrifying winter surge had been brought to heel.

Keep reading…