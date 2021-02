He can tell stories about mean Donald Trump was to his stupid ass.

Via DailyWire:

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Former Vice President Mike Pence will be joining The Heritage Foundation as a distinguished visiting fellow, the conservative organization announced Thursday.

“Over the course of the past four years, our team at Heritage has worked closely with members of the Trump administration on a host of policy accomplishments,” said Heritage President Kay C. James in a statement provided to The Daily Wire.

Keep reading…