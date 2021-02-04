Imagine wanting to actually read this book?

Via FreeBeacon:

Hunter Biden is cashing in on his father’s presidency with a juicy memoir due out this spring, the Associated Press reports:

The terms of the book deal were “not disclosed,” but the presumed influx of cash could not have come at a better time for the renegade scion, who has been forced to sit idly by as Kamala Harris’s niece and stepdaughter, as well as his uncle, Frank Biden, rake in the dough.

Hunter’s new career as a Los Angeles-based artist has yet to take off, and the ongoing federal investigation into his sketchy business ventures in Ukraine and China has limited his professional opportunities. Hunter, 51, is also on the hook for monthly child support payments after a court-ordered paternity test identified him as the father of the child born to former stripper Lunden Alexis Roberts in 2018.

