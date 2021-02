Joey is the salesman of the month.

Via RedState:

With Democrats in control of both the executive and legislative branches of our government, the American people once again decided that now is probably the best time to get a gun, and as usual, with Democrats looking to attack our 2nd Amendment rights, the American people aren’t wrong.

According to Fox News, the world’s greatest weapons dealers inspired a surge in gun purchases setting a January record with a staggering number of gun buys:

Keep reading…