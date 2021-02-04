Serious question. Why is the U.S. federal election conducted on machines that we don’t make, running software we can’t see the source-code for?

Via NY Times:

Rupert Murdoch’s Fox Corporation and three of its popular anchors are the targets of a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit filed on Thursday by a company that became a prominent subject of discredited theories about widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Smartmatic, an election technology company, filed the suit in New York State Supreme Court on Thursday against the Fox Corporation, Fox News and the anchors Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo and Jeanine Pirro. As part of the same action, the company is suing Rudolph W. Giuliani and Sidney Powell, who made the case for election fraud as guests on Fox programs while representing President Donald J. Trump.

