Via Rebel News:

The Radisson hotel next to Toronto’s Pearson International Airport was recently revealed as one of many government-run COVID quarantine facilities in Canada, with this location in particular alleged to have sealed windows, cheap meals and demands that occupants not leave their room at all, as per a Rebel News source who was recently placed at the facility.

In addition, a recently de-flagged Radisson Hotel in east Toronto was also revealed as a COVID hotel.

It appears that the Radisson chain hotels are owned by a Chinese-led consortium which is run by state-owned enterprises, under the ruling Chinese Communist Party.

Radisson Hotel Group is owned by Aplite Holdings AB. Aplite Holdings is owned by a consortium led by Jin Jiang International.

