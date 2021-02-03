Via DailyCaller:

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is reportedly considering charging those involved in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol building under a law used to prosecute organized crime.

The federal law, known as the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), is typically used for racketeering cases involving murder, kidnapping, bribery, and money laundering. A current law enforcement official and a federal official who recently left their position told Reuters that the Justice Department is debating whether to use RICO against those involved in the Capitol riot.

