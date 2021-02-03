Via The Verge:

After his social media platform was largely wiped off the web, Parler CEO and co-founder John Matze says he has been fired by his company’s own board of directors, according to a memo obtained by Fox News and a text message confirmation he sent to Reuters.

Parler, of course, is the social network that found itself wholly deplatformed after its role in the January 6th riots at the US Capitol.

Matze claims he was terminated by the board led by Rebekah Mercer, according to his memo, and that he had “met constant resistance to my product vision,” according to the memo.

