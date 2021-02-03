Democrats should all be in prison for this hoax.

Via DailyCaller:

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that indoor dining can resume in New York City on Valentine’s Day, despite nearly every coronavirus metric being worse than it was when he banned indoor dining in the first place.

When Cuomo announced Dec. 11 that indoor dining would be banned in New York City, the 7-day average of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the city was 40.2, according to data from the New York Times. When he announced Jan. 29 that indoor dining could resume, that number was 66.1 – 64% higher than the average per-capita case counts in December.

Keep reading…