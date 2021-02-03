only in 2020 does #LadyG get to push a bunch of debunked conspiracy theories while questioning @SallyQYates (aka an American hero)

Via FreeBeacon:

White House press secretary Jen Psaki disparaged Republican senator Lindsey Graham (S.C.) with a bigoted insult that Democratic officials have condemned as “homophobic.”

Psaki ridiculed Graham during a Senate hearing on the FBI’s Russia probe in August, tweeting, “only in 2020 does #LadyG get to push a bunch of debunked conspiracy theories while questioning @SallyQYates (aka an American hero).” The derogatory tweet refers to a baseless claim from a porn star that Graham solicited male prostitutes, who then gave the Republican senator the “Lady G” moniker.

