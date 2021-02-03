Via Dailymail:

Trust in the media is at an all-time low, with less than half of all Americans and just 18 percent of Republicans saying they trust traditional media outlets.

The new data from Edelman’s 2021 Trust Barometer was shared with Axios, and found that trust in social media has also hit an all-time low of just 27 percent.

‘This is the era of information bankruptcy,’ said Richard Edelman, CEO of Edelman, in a statement.

‘We’ve been lied to by those in charge, and media sources are seen as politicized and bias[ed]. The result is a lack of quality information and increased divisiveness,’ he said.

The poll found that 56 percent of Americans agree with the statement that ‘Journalists and reporters are purposely trying to mislead people by saying things they know are false or gross exaggerations.’

Keep reading…