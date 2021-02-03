Via Breaking 911:

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has proposed new laws to combat Big Tech censorship and the selling of private data and personal information.

Speaking at a press conference Tuesday morning, he said, “What began as a group of upstart technology companies from the west coast has since transformed into an industry of monopoly communications platforms that monitor, influence, and control the flow of information in our country and among our citizens.”

DeSantis expressed disapproval of Twitter’s decision to permanently suspend President Donald Trump’s account.

Following the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol building, Twitter suspended Trump “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.” Facebook, Youtube, and Instagram also took similar actions by restricting President Trump on their platforms.

