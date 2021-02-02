Via NY Post:

​The Biden White House press office has come under fire for reaching out to Capitol reporters to quiz them about the questions they’ll ask press secretary Jen Psaki during scheduled briefings, according to a report on Tuesday.​​

The practice rattled members of the White House press corps, who expressed concerns that they could be seen as coordinating with political staffers and alerted the White House Correspondents’ Association, the Daily Beast reported.​

Reporters in a Zoom call last week pressed other correspondents to ​push back at the White House’s efforts to get the questions in advance or just ignore them, the report said.​

