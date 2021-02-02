Via The Sun:

LEBRON JAMES was caught up in a furious war of words with a pair of fans during the Los Angeles Lakers’ win over the Atlanta Hawks.

The NBA legend, 36, helped lead his team to a 107-99 win in Atlanta.

But the game wasn’t without its drama – after he was involved in an X-rated exchange with two home fans.

During the game, LeBron claims Hawks fan Chris Carlos went ‘out of bounds’ with a comment at his expense.

After allegedly retaliating, Carlos’ wife Juliana got to her feet, yanked her mandatory face-covering down and launched into an expletive-ridden rant.

Just inches from the court, Juliana can be heard yelling: “Shut the f*** up. Don’t talk to my husband like that.”

