No Excuses PAC, the driving force behind Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) 2018 primary victory over a more moderate Democrat in New York, are taking aim at a number of moderate Democrats, including West Virginia’s Joe Manchin and Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema — two of the evenly divided Senate’s swing votes.

No Excuses PAC, run by two of Ocasio-Cortez’s former aides, wants to run far-left candidates against both Manchin and Sinema, in the hopes that a more reliably liberal Democratic caucus in the Senate means fewer compromises with Republicans. Manchin is currently the deciding vote for most Senate issues; if he throws his support in with the GOP, the Democratic agenda is largely dead on arrival. Sinema is less reliably moderate but is instead unpredictable — an independent Democrat who will not caucus with either the center or the far-left.

