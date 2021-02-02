Via NY Post:

Davey Day Trader has bailed out on his stonks.

Outspoken social media personality Dave Portnoy tweeted Tuesday that he has sold his shares in companies GameStop and AMC at a major loss, blaming trading app Robinhood for killing the so-called “Reddit Rally” that he joined and helped promote in recent weeks.

“I have officially sold all my meme stocks. I lost 700k ish,” Portnoy tweeted before taking a personal shot at the CEO of Robinhood. “Vlad and company stole it from me and should be in jail.”

