The spread of the highly contagious coronavirus variant first identified in Britain is sparking worry about a future surge in Southern California, one of the nation’s two hot spots of the strain.

Scientists say it is essential to keep coronavirus transmission low and ramp up vaccinations quickly, and if the variant spins out of control, hospital systems could again become overwhelmed. The variant, known as B.1.1.7, has been identified in 467 people in 32 states. Florida has seen the most cases, with at least 147, followed by California, with at least 113.

