Via CNN:

Two FBI agents were fatally shot and three agents were wounded in a shootout as they executed a search warrant in Sunrise, Florida, on Tuesday morning, the FBI said.

The subject of the warrant is dead, the FBI said in a statement.

The shooting occurred at about 6 a.m. as a team of law enforcement officers executed a federal court-ordered search warrant as part of a violent crimes against children case, according to a statement from FBI Miami Special Agent Michael D. Leverock and spokesman Jim Marshall.

Two of the injured FBI agents were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition, while the third injured agent was not hospitalized, officials said.

Keep reading…