Via Straits Times:

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) – China’s top diplomat warned the US not to cross the country’s “red line,” in a pointed speech that pushed back against early moves by President Joe Biden to press Beijing on human rights.

Yang Jiechi, who sits on the Communist Party’s 25-member Politburo, said in a video address to a New York-based US-China group that the two sides “stand at a key moment” to rebuild ties and cooperate after Biden’s inauguration.

But he placed the onus on the US to repair the damage caused by the “misguided policies” of former President Donald Trump.

“We in China hope that the United States will rise above the outdated mentality of zero-sum, major-power rivalry and work with China to keep the relationship on the right track,” Yang said, a former foreign minister.

