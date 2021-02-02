Via The Hill:

President Biden’s choice to be the top cop on Wall Street has been left sitting on the sidelines as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) faces growing pressure to sort out the GameStop stock frenzy.

A logjam in approving Biden’s Cabinet picks has delayed Gary Gensler’s potential confirmation as SEC chairman, leaving the regulator without a permanent leader to bridge a partisan 2-2 split on its board.

Lawmakers in both parties are calling on the SEC to take action after Reddit-driven stock rallies roiled the financial sector and forced several major investing companies to restrict customers’ trades. While the SEC said last week it will investigate the fallout, Democrats and Republicans are set to dial up the political heat in two congressional hearings on the state of the stock market.

