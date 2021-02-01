Pathetic.

Via Newsbusters:

Strange. Suddenly Saturday Night Live doesn’t care about skewering American presidents anymore.

The sketch series, whose entire brand for the past four years has been built on bashing the last president, made no quips about the brand new Biden administration during skits in the show’s first episode of the new year. (Though they did reference Biden administration policies during the “Weekend Update” satirical news segment.)

“In their first episode of 2021 and the first under President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the show didn’t take aim at the two prominent figures,” popculture.com reported. […]

Conservative radio host Mark Simone tweeted, “SNL – every week, the opening sketch [is] about the President of the United States. Now, suddenly, no sketch about the President. Could they be anymore pathetically obvious?”

