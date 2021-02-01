Terrific use of NJ taxpayers money.

Via USA Today:

PASSAIC — The weather turned downright dangerous this past weekend for the city’s homeless population, but fortunately for Sharon Giles, who has been on the streets for four years, there was a warm place to go.

She and others like her found a cot and hot meals at Dignity House on Broadway.

“I had been going to the Sallie — the Salvation Army — but they told me to come here,” Giles said Friday, as she waited for lunch.

When the weather is not so hostile, she will stay outside the police station, where she feels safe, or in warmer months in one of the city’s parks. The disabled Passaic native lost her rented room when her assistance check no longer covered the cost.

