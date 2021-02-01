Healthcare heroes though!

Via USA Today:

While residents of nursing homes and their caregivers have been considered a top priority for COVID-19 vaccination, only 38% of nursing home staff accepted shots when they were offered, new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed Monday.

Anecdotal reports have been circulating for weeks that nursing home staff members were turning down vaccination offers, but these are the first national-level figures.

“These findings show we have a lot of work to do to increase confidence and also really understand the barriers to vaccination amongst this population,” said Dr. Radhika Gharpure, lead author of the study and a member of the CDC’s Vaccine Task Force.

