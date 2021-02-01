Via Marketwatch:

Stacy Abrams was nominated for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize on Monday, the first day of Black History Month — and the same day that a group of Republicans launched an opposition group dedicated to stopping her from running for governor of Georgia.

Abrams, the voting rights activist who has been credited with helping Joe Biden win the presidency through her work driving up voter turnout last year, was nominated thanks to her work promoting nonviolent change at the ballot box, according to a Norwegian lawmaker.

“Abrams’ work follows in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s footsteps in the fight for equality before the law and for civil rights,” said Lars Haltbrekken, a member of Norway’s parliament, as reported by Reuters. “Abrams’ efforts to complete King’s work are crucial if the United States of America shall succeed in its effort to create fraternity between all its peoples and a peaceful and just society.”

