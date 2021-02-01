.@MeghanMcCain calls Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene “loud and embarrassing and not effective”: “Greene is giving the media and giving the public exactly the wrong thing at the wrong moment.” “I do think she should be removed from any and all appointments she had.” pic.twitter.com/yfZ28jpjzO — The View (@TheView) February 1, 2021

no one listens to anything anyone with the last name ‘McCain’ says.

Via The Hill:

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain urged Republican leadership in the House to pull committee assignments from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), saying she has become “embarrassing” for the party. “You guys know me, I know you. I’m not like Marjorie Taylor Greene. I’m a Republican,” McCain told the daytime panel on Monday. “I don’t believe in birtherism. I don’t believe in the Confederate flag … but as long as it’s Marjorie Taylor Greene [that remains in the news,] people like me don’t matter anymore.” Keep reading…