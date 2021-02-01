Via People:

Dustin Diamond, best known for playing Samuel “Screech” Powers on Saved by the Bell, died Monday morning after a battle with cancer. He was 44 years old.

Diamond’s rep confirmed the news to PEOPLE in a statement: “We are saddened to confirm of Dustin Diamond’s passing on Monday, February 1st, 2021 due to carcinoma. He was diagnosed with this brutal, relentless form of malignant cancer only three weeks ago. In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution. Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful.”

