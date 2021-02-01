Via TPM:

The suspect behind the right-wing Twitter troll account “Ricky Vaughn” was arrested by federal authorities Wednesday for spreading “disinformation” through memes during the 2016 presidential race in an alleged “election interference” scheme to limit black voter turnout.

31-year-old Douglass Mackey is accused of conspiring with others to encourage black voters through social media to cast their ballots via text message. If convicted of the one conspiracy against rights charge, Mackey could be imprisoned for up to 10 years.

